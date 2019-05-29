Let Roborock’s Alexa-enabled E20 Robot Vacuum handle the cleaning at $246 shipped ($54 off)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $245.99 shipped when code ROCKROBOE2 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $300, that’s good for a $54 discount and beats our previous mention by $4. Today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked. Roborock’s robotic vacuum sports a 100-minute runtime and leverages an 1800Pa suction system for efficient cleaning. Alongside the ability to sweep up messes, the E20 can also mop hardwood or tile floors and more. Plus, it works with Alexa and can even integrate with your smart home. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 210 customers.

If you’d rather not have buying a new autonomous vacuum to suck up all of your cash, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $160. The main trade-off here is a lack of smartphone or voice control. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, look no further.

We also more recently took a hands-on look at Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 30C, which is worth considering if Alexa and smartphone control is a must.

Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum features:

Fast cleaning, no random bumping. A dual-gyro system, and motion tracking sensors create a high-efficiency cleaning path for every room. Thirteen onboard sensors provide drop avoidance, anti-collision, trap prevention, self-charging and resumption.

Choose to just vacuum, or vacuum and mop your home at the same time for a complete clean. Water is sucked naturally into the mop as it cleans, eliminating puddling.

E20 robotic vacuum cleaner automatically identifies carpets and switches to maximum suction. If it runs low on power it returns to recharge then resumes where it left off.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!