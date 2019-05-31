Amazon’s Gold Box has BIC pencils, pens, and much more from $2

From $2
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers deals on BIC writing accessories, pens and more from just $2. Prime shipping is available, otherwise you’ll need an order total of $25 to sidestep any delivery fees. There’s a number of deals available here on everything from pens and pencils, to markers, highlighters and more, all of which sport stellar ratings across the board. Hit the jump for our top picks.

Notable BIC deals include:

Enjoy smooth writing with the durable BIC Xtra-Life Mechanical Pencil. One BIC pencil equals 2 ½ wood case pencils, offering performance and value. With a fresh 0.7mm point only a click away, this #2 pencil is perfect for standardized tests and eliminates the need to sharpen constantly, so you’re always ready to write, draw, sketch, or doodle. The smooth-writing lead does not smudge and erases cleanly, and each pencil comes with three #2 leads.

From $2

BIC

