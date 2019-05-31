Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad offers Pencil support & up to 128GB of storage from $220 (over $100 off)

Trusted seller VIPOutlet via eBay Daily Deals is offering Apple’s latest-generation 9.7-inch iPad 32GB Wi-Fi in Silver for $220.15 shipped. Upgrade to 128GB in Gold for $297.58. Note: Price is reflected in your cart. Originally $329 and $429, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon by $9 and is the best available. Sporting Apple Pencil support, this iPad is great for anybody. Whether you’re wanting to sketch, answer emails, watch movies, or just browse Facebook, this iPad does it all.

Nomad Base Station

Though you’re saving over $100 here, it’s still prudent to protect your investment. Use some of your savings to pick up a tempered glass screen protector or case so your iPad doesn’t have to worry about bumps or scratches.

Upgrade to Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro at up to $480 off right now. Or, get the latest-and-greatest iPad Pros with deals starting at $647.

Apple iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

