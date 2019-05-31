Latest iPad Pro up to $220 off in both sizes, delivering some of the best prices we’ve seen

Amazon is currently taking up to $220 off Apple’s latest iPad Pro in both 11- and 12.9-inch varieties. Free shipping is available for all. Our top picks are the 11-inch Wi-Fi 64GB model at $674 (Reg. $799) and the larger 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 256GB version at $949 (Reg. $1,149). Additional deals and configurations can be found on each model’s landing page above by clicking over to other capacities. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a refreshed edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with new features like Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color. Inside is an A12X Bionic chip which powers Face ID, 12 and 7MP cameras, along with four speaker audio.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro supports the second generation Apple Pencil 2. This is a great way to put your savings from today’s deal to work and take your content creation experience to the next level. Apple Pencil 2 delivers “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple iPad Pro features:

12. 9-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

IOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

