Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, Tower of Fortune 3, Le Havre, more

- May. 31st 2019 9:58 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Tower of Fortune 3, Anthill, Dr. Panda Restaurant 2, Drylands, Le Havre (The Harbor), To the Moon, Carcassonne and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: iHarmony: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Noogra Nuts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Restaurant 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Medici HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Drylands: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Brief History of the World: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Hospital: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hoopa City 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Space: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alleys: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Theine 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Thankful for – Gratitude Diary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Roll For It!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Candleman:find yourself: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MORPH – Face Aging App: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SimCity: Complete Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

