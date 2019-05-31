Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $79.50, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! + Poké Ball for $79.44 shipped. Regularly $100 (if you can even find it in stock), this is a nice $20.50 price drop and the best price we can find. Unfortunately the Eevee Edition is still $100 at Walmart. Amazon’s best prices start at $98 and go up from there. The standard version is also still down at $44.50 on Amazon. “Use a gentle throwing motion to catch Pokemon in the wild with either one Joy-Con or the Poke Ball Plus accessory, which will light up, vibrate, and make sounds to bring your adventure to life.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Devil May Cry 5, FIFA 19, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Metro Exodus and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Kingdom Hearts III $29 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Or Ultimate Edition for $60 (Reg. $100) | GameStop
- NHL 19 $20 (Reg. $32+) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- FIFA 19 on Switch $15 (Reg. $30+) | eShop
- Moonlighter on Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Or $10 on Xbox
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Sundered: Eldritch $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Vampyr $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Yooka-Laylee $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Call of Cthulhu $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $27+) | Microsoft
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Metro Exodus $38 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Prey $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Switch $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Also on Xbox One
- SEGA Genesis Classics from $19 (Reg. $24+) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
