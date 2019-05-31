DiscountMags bundle sale w/ titles from $4/yr: Wired, Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale, and its a good one. This time around you’re looking at any 3 titles in the sale for $12 including Wired, Bon Appetit, Fast Company, Architectural Digest, Dwell, Popular Science, GQ, Women’s Health and many more. Head below for all the details.

While you’ll need to include 3 titles in this weekend’s bundle sale, your total will drop to just $12. That’s $4 apiece and at least $1 under our usual exclusive offerings. Everything includes free delivery every month. Titles like Wired (and many others) don’t drop below $5 per year very often so you’ll want to get in on this while you can. While Amazon does have it on sale right now for $5 with auto renewals, it is usually more like $15 or more per year.

You’ll also want to take a look at both Dwell and Architectural Digest magazine. These two almost never drop to $5 per year these days, never mind $4. If you’ve had either of these in mind lately, now’s the perfect time to subscribe.

We also still have The Economist Magazine in print or digital at just $48 shipped (Over $100 off) and be sure to check out Amazon’s ComiXology storefront for your super hero fix.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

