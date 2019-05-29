The Economist Magazine in print or digital: 1-yr. for $48 shipped (Over $100 off)

DiscountMags is now offering 1-year of The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Choose the print or digital version on the listing page and then use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Regularly $150+ a year at Amazon, DiscountMags, and direct, this is more than $100 off and the best we can find. While we have seen it drop a little bit lower during special sales, today’s deal is still slightly below our usual exclusive offers. This one covers “current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, economics” and much more. Head below for additional details.

One option here is to grab the 3-month trial subscription at Amazon for $12. While it will auto-renew on you at full price if you don’t manually cancel it, this is a great way to give the magazine a try before you dish out the $47+ above.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

