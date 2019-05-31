Outfit your battlestation with Logitech’s G512 Carbon RGB Mechanical Keyboard at $80 (20% off)

Logitech is currently offering its G512 Carbon RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Comprised of an aircraft-grade aluminum top case, this gaming keyboard features a full layout of Romer-G mechanical switches. Notable inclusions on Logitech’s G512 include a passthrough USB charging port, game-activated LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A notable way to add one of Logitech’s gaming keyboards to your desk, but on a budget, is the G213 Mechanical Keyboard at $45. You’ll ditch the USB passthrough and some of the other premium features. But RGB lighting and the same tactile key switches make the cut.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still tracking some notable discounts on the AmazonBasics Gaming Mouse Pad, which features RGB lighting at $17.50.

Logitech G512 Carbon RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

G512 is a high-performance gaming keyboard featuring your choice of advanced Romer-G Tactile, Romer-G Linear and GX Blue mechanical switches. Advanced gaming technology and aluminum-alloy construction make G512 simple, durable and full-featured.1Images shown are of G512 with Romer-G keys.

