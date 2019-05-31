ComiXology is ending the work week by treating Marvel fans to up to 67% off deals on various digital comics. As part of its Marvel 80th Anniversary 1990s Sale, you’ll be able to expand your collection of titles starting under $1. One standout for us is on Black Panther The Complete Collection Vol. 1 at $9.99. That’s $20 off the usual price tag and matches the best we’ve seen. This 383-page graphic novel reinvents Black Panther as a “sharp and witty political satire.” It follows T’Challa as he has to fight back against the U.S. government’s Everett K. Ross, not that he’s been targeted as an enemy of the state. Shop the rest of the sale here, or head below for additional Marvel digital comic deals and discounts on X-Men, Stranger Things, Ninja Turtles and more.

Not sure the best way to get started with ComiXology? Check out our guide make the most out of Amazon’s expansive comic library.

Other notable Marvel digital comic deals and more:

ComiXology’s other sales include:

Black Panther The Complete Collection synopsis:

Black Panther reinvented as a sharp and witty political satire? Believe it! T’Challa is the man with the plan as Christopher Priest puts the emphasis on the Wakandan king’s reputation as the ultimate statesman, as seen through the eyes of the U.S. government’s Everett K. Ross. As the Panther investigates a murder in New York, Ross plays Devil’s Advocate in an encounter with Mephisto, and a new regime seizes control in Wakanda. When the truth behind the coup becomes clear, T’Challa finds himself an enemy of the state — and a major revelation threatens to destroy his relationship with the Avengers! Plus: Meet Queen Divine Justice — is she ready to join T’Challa’s deadly crew of female bodyguards, the Dora Milaje? Are they ready for her? Find out in these Marvel digital comic deals.

