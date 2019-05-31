Protect browsing habits or watch Netflix abroad w/ three years of NordVPN for $107.50 (Reg. $250)

NordVPN is currently offering a three-year plan of its VPN privacy service for $107.55. Typically locking in 36 months of coverage would run you closer to $250, with today’s offer matching our previous mention and returning to the best price of 2019. There are plenty of reasons to take advantage of a VPN these days, whether you’re looking to keep your ISP from monitoring internet browsing, protect yourself while using Wi-Fi away from home or get access to region-locked content like Netflix while traveling. While there are aplenty of different providers out there, NordVPN offers features like double encryption, no log retention, and the ability to connect six devices simultaneously.

Opting for the three-year plan gets you the best value, though there are additional ways to save on the privacy service. Purchasing two years of NordVPN will run you $95.75, or 12 months of the service can be yours for $83.88.

NordVPN features:

Double Encryption

Access over 2900+ servers worldwide

Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming

Onion Over VPN

No logs policy

Connect 6 devices at the same time

NordVPN protects your IP address, so your online activity is out of sight of your Internet service provider and any creepy snoopers. Secure up to 6 different devices at the same time! NordVPN apps are super easy to set up and use on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. With NordVPN, you can securely access censored content, favorite streaming websites and social media platforms wherever you are.

