PowerBlock's Workout Bench now at the lowest price in years on Amazon: $158 (Reg. $199+)

- May. 31st 2019 11:50 am ET

Reg. $199 $158
Amazon is offering the PowerBlock Sport Bench for $157.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Originally $228 and now selling for closer to $199, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years and the best price we can find. This is a five-position (including flat) adjustable bench with a 550-pound weight capacity, built-in wheels and a handle so it can move with ease. The frame comes with a 10-year warranty for home use. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 170 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the adjustable feature on your workout bench, then go ahead and save yourself $100 with the AmazonBasics Flat Weight Bench for $50. it has solid reviews, a steel tube frame and a smooth PVC top surface. It will also leave more money for weights. The AmazonBasics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells start at just $15.50 Prime shipped with a 4+ star rating from over 700 customers.

Speaking of workout gear, Joe’s New Balance Summer Savings Event takes 50% off and Reebok’s Clearance Event has select styles from just $6.

PowerBlock Sport Bench:

This PowerBlock Sport Weight Bench adjusts to five positions, including military, flat, and varying degrees. This weight bench is built durable of heavy-gauge steel and holds up 550 pounds. It sports a padded top with easy-clean black vinyl. Additional Information:Adjustments: flat, military, 30-, 45-, and 60-degree Built-in wheels for easy mobility Built-in handle 16-in. from pad to floor in flat position Flat position: 50L in. 21-in. at widest part of back leg Dimensions: 50L x 21W x 16H in.. 14-gauge 2×3 steel tubing. Padded top with black vinyl. Weight capacity: 550 lbs.. 5-position adjust.

