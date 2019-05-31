Add Apple’s prev. gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard to your workflow for $84.50 (Orig. $199)

Target is offering the previous generation of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard for $84.50 shipped. Originally fetching $199, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. For comparison, refurbished units go for $90 at Amazon from third parties and this is brand-new. Apple’s official Smart Keyboard is one of the best ways to interface with and type on your iPad Pro. Offering a lag-free experience, it’s as if you’re typing on a regular keyboard instead of experiencing the normal Bluetooth lag that generally comes with tablets.

If the Bluetooth lag doesn’t really bother you as you’re normally typing in shorter sessions, this $16 Prime shipped model is a great option. It’s versatile as it’ll work with a MacBook, iPad, or any other Apple device with Bluetooth and the built-in battery is great for portability.

If you’ve got Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro or latest iPad Air, we’ve got that keyboard on sale for $79.50 at both Amazon and Target.

Apple iPad Pro Smart Keyboard features:

The Apple iPad Pro Smart Keyboard is the perfect companion for your iPad. This detachable keyboard uses a magnet to attach to the device, so there are no wires to worry about. The flap can be folded into a stand for easy viewing. The portable keypad & cover protect your iPad from daily wear & tear or when you carry it in your bag or luggage.

