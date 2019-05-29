Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the new iPad Air and 10.5-inch iPad Pro is $79.50 at Amazon (Save $65)

Amazon is offering the Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Air & Pro for $79.50 shipped. That’s about $65 off what Best Buy is charging and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Although Amazon’s marketing calls out the 10.5-inch iPad Pro in the title, Apple touts support for the new iPad Air in the compatibility section of its own listing. I own this keyboard and actually prefer it to the one on my MacBook Air. If you have a 10.5-inch iPad Pro or Air, nabbing this keyboard is an excellent way to boost productivity on iOS. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for Logitech’s $30 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard if you’ll be primarily using it at a desk. Three buttons along the top allow users to easily switch between devices. Support for Mac, Windows, and Chrome OS makes it a versatile solution for most workflows.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Unfold the full-size Smart Keyboard when you need it, then fold it to create a durable and lightweight cover when you don’t.

No need for batteries or pairing.

It’s just as easy to use as it is to take with you.

