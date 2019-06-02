Amazon takes up to 80% off a wide range of top-rated Kindle eBooks from under $2, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top Kindle eBook reads by up to 80% with deals starting at $1.99. There are a variety of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. Each of today’s discounted digital books will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the eBooks normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. As the name of the sale suggests, all of the discounted titles are highly-rated. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library.

If your digital collection could use some comics, don’t forget to check out one of ComiXology’s latest sales. Right now it’s taking up to 67% off Black Panther, Spider-Man and other Marvel Comics from $1.

The Luminous Dead synopsis:

A thrilling, atmospheric debut with the intensive drive of The Martian and Gravity and the creeping dread of Annihilation, in which a caver on a foreign planet finds herself on a terrifying psychological and emotional journey for survival. When Gyre Price lied her way into this expedition, she thought she’d be mapping mineral deposits, and that her biggest problems would be cave collapses and gear malfunctions. She also thought that the fat paycheck—enough to get her off-planet and on the trail of her mother—meant she’d get a skilled surface team, monitoring her suit and environment, keeping her safe. Keeping her sane. Instead, she got Em.

