Home Depot’s 1-day smart home sale starts at $90: Nest, Kwikset, Rachio, more

- Jun. 2nd 2019 8:32 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers is taking up to 30% off smart home accessories from Nest, Kwikset, August and more. The deals start at $90 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Nest x Yale Lock with Google Nest Connect for $199.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for $260 but retailers like B&H have it at $230 currently. Today’s deal is $11 less than our previous mention. Whether you’re in the Nest ecosystem, or want to expand your smart home setup, this lock from Yale is a solid option. It features a sleek design, unique passcodes, and one-touch lock controls. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit up the rest of today’s sale for more Rachio, Kwikset and others.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Easily add a new level of security to your home with this Nest x Yale Lock Polished Brass with Nest Connect. Each lock set features a keyless deadbolt and a secure tamper-proof design that can not be picked. The remote access allows for unique passcodes that can be individually be used with family members and friends. Syncs with the Nest application.

  • Keyless deadbolt its secure and tamper-proof, no lost keys, no picked locks
  • Remote access lock and unlock the door with the nest application without a key
  • Unique passcodes give passcodes to family and guests, set schedules to let them in
  • Access history get alerts when someone locks and unlocks the door
  • 1-touch locking just tap to lock on your way out

