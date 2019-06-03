Amazon’s Belkin Gold Box has must-have travel accessories from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off Belkin power accessories. Deals start at $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is Belkin’s 3-outlet 2.1A USB Surge Protector for $12.69. As a comparison, it originally sold for $20 and typically is listed at $18 via retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is within $1 of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. A must-have for travel, this unique surge protector delivers three outlets, two USB ports, and a 360-degree swivel plug. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 7,400 Amazon reviewers. More below.
Another standout is Belkin’s 3-outlet dual USB wall-mount surge protector at $14.79. It typically sells for around $20. With 2.A USB charging and surge-protected outlets, this is a solid addition to your kitchen or office space. It easily converts two plugs into three with added protection and USB charging. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head over to today’s sale for more deals on charging gear.
Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector features:
- 3-outlet surge protector with 360° rotating AC plug
- Two USB ports (2.1A combined) for charging smartphones, tablets, and more
- Safeguards personal electronics and small appliances from potentially damaging power surges
- Backed by Lifetime Warranty and protected by $75,000 Connected Equipment Warranty
- Specs: 918 Joule-energy rating / 36,000A maximum spike amperage
