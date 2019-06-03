Amazon’s Belkin Gold Box has must-have travel accessories from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off Belkin power accessories. Deals start at $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is Belkin’s 3-outlet 2.1A USB Surge Protector for $12.69. As a comparison, it originally sold for $20 and typically is listed at $18 via retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is within $1 of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. A must-have for travel, this unique surge protector delivers three outlets, two USB ports, and a 360-degree swivel plug. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 7,400 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Another standout is Belkin’s 3-outlet dual USB wall-mount surge protector at $14.79. It typically sells for around $20. With 2.A USB charging and surge-protected outlets, this is a solid addition to your kitchen or office space. It easily converts two plugs into three with added protection and USB charging. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head over to today’s sale for more deals on charging gear.

Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector features:

3-outlet surge protector with 360° rotating AC plug

Two USB ports (2.1A combined) for charging smartphones, tablets, and more

Safeguards personal electronics and small appliances from potentially damaging power surges

Backed by Lifetime Warranty and protected by $75,000 Connected Equipment Warranty

Specs: 918 Joule-energy rating / 36,000A maximum spike amperage

