Amazon’s Belkin Gold Box has must-have travel accessories from $7

- Jun. 3rd 2019 7:07 am ET

Feature
From $7
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off Belkin power accessories. Deals start at $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is Belkin’s 3-outlet 2.1A USB Surge Protector for $12.69. As a comparison, it originally sold for $20 and typically is listed at $18 via retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is within $1 of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. A must-have for travel, this unique surge protector delivers three outlets, two USB ports, and a 360-degree swivel plug. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 7,400 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Another standout is Belkin’s 3-outlet dual USB wall-mount surge protector at $14.79. It typically sells for around $20. With 2.A USB charging and surge-protected outlets, this is a solid addition to your kitchen or office space. It easily converts two plugs into three with added protection and USB charging. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head over to today’s sale for more deals on charging gear.

Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector features:

  • 3-outlet surge protector with 360° rotating AC plug
  • Two USB ports (2.1A combined) for charging smartphones, tablets, and more
  • Safeguards personal electronics and small appliances from potentially damaging power surges
  • Backed by Lifetime Warranty and protected by $75,000 Connected Equipment Warranty
  • Specs: 918 Joule-energy rating / 36,000A maximum spike amperage

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
belkin

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp