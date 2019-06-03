Apple previous-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE with 512GB now $719 (Orig. $1,279)

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 12.9-inch 2017 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 512GB for $719 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,279. Our previous mention was $480 off, with today’s offer besting that by an additional $80. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro includes a Retina display, 12MP camera and four speakers. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll have enough juice to enjoy content all day.

This iPad Pro supports Apple Pencil, which is a great way to make use of your savings today. Pick one up for $95 at Amazon and start taking your iPad Pro experience to the next level. Apple Pencil lets you easily take notes, draw, and more, unlocking all kinds of new features.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The updated 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple features a redesigned display and updated hardware to accelerate and enhance user experience. Its display has a resolution of 2732 x 2048, a brightness of 600 cd/m2, support for the P3 color gamut, an anti-reflective coating, and a 120 Hz refresh rate thanks to ProMotion technology. A faster refresh rate delivers fluid interactions for both your finger and the Apple Pencil so you can draw and write naturally without lag as you would on paper.

12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor

4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP iSight Camera

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

