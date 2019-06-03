Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: ProShot, Real Pool 3D Plus, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including PeakVisor, ProShot, Real Pool 3D Plus, Iron Marines, Furdemption – A Quest For Wings, Word Tiles by CleverMedia, Earth 3D – World Atlas and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Binoculars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brave Ghost: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hindsight – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Panols: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PeakVisor: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Typotastic – 3D text on photos: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Real Pool 3D Plus: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Furdemption – A Quest For Wings: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jasuto: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Ukulele Tuner Pro and Chords: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fresh Reversi: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Tiles by CleverMedia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: iHarmony: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Noogra Nuts: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Restaurant 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Hospital: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hoopa City 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Space: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alleys: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine 2: $1 (Reg. $4)

