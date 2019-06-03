Elevation Lab’s must-have Anchor headphone mounts from $9.50 w/ our promo code

We’ve partnered with Elevation Lab to take 20% off popular The Anchor and The Anchor Pro headphone mounts at Amazon. That brings prices down to $9.56 and $12.76 when promo code 9to5Anchor is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders of $25+. Elevation Lab’s The Anchor mount delivers a designated spot for your headphones. It attaches underneath your desk (or other surface), making it easy to store your cans when not in-use. The upgraded Pro model offers support for even heavier pairs of headphones along with dedicated cable management. We called The Anchor a must-have accessory for your setup in our guide, and Amazon customers largely agree.

Elevation Lab The Anchor features:

Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach.

Holds ultra-securely (same 3M adhesive GoPro uses).

Thick premium silicone construction + steel pin inner reinforcement (new)

Lessens cord clutter

Can hold two sets of headphones.

Elevation Lab The Anchor Pro features:

Holds all headphones with ease, even the largest/heaviest gaming & audiophile sets.

Mounts in seconds with ultra-strong custom 3M VHB adhesive (same that GoPro uses) with a surface area twice the size of the original for an incredible hold.

Built-in cord management. The velcro StowStrap secures your cords taught under your desk, out of the way of your legs.

