Log your weight & more w/ an Apple Health-enabled Bluetooth smart scale for $26 (Reg. $40)

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Apple Health-enabled Bluetooth Smart Scale for $25.99 shipped when you use the code UUTB2FHF at checkout. This is normally a $40 scale, and the current price is among the best we’ve tracked historically. You’ll be able to sync weight, BMI, and more with Apple Health, Google Fit, and move over a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone. This scale also features Bioelectric Impedance Analysis (BIA) technology tracks your weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and more. Just weigh yourself on the scale and check the results on your app. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This is about the lowest price you’ll find on a smart scale, but you can lose the Bluetooth connectivity and save some cash. Etekcity’s non-smart scale is just $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

If you’re not sure whether this scale is right for you, we’ve got a roundup of other offerings that you can browse through. Also, be sure to check out Omron’s Apple Health-enabled Evolv Blood Pressure Monitor which just hit $54, one of the best prices we’ve tracked.

Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Download the FREE VeSyncFit app from the App Store or Google Play Store to sync fitness data with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit

4 sensors with the latest technology deliver accurate weight measurements up to 400 lb (180 kg) in 0.2-lb increments

Backlit LED display gives bright, clear readings from any angle

Create unlimited profiles to track the whole family’s fitness journey

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!