Keep yourself active this summer with the Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game at $30 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game for $29.99 shipped. Also this price at Target and Walmart. Regularly as much as $40, which is what you’d still pay at stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods, this is tied with our previous mention from April as the Amazon all-time low. Kan Jam is a great way to keep yourself active this summer. Bring it to the beach, the park, or your very own backyard if you have the space. This includes two official goals plus a Kan Jam flying disc. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

If the weather isn’t ideal for a game of Kan Jam, you can play indoors with the Tabletop Mini Disc Game for $18. You can even bring it to work and become the office hero.

And don’t forget that we still have a deal on this life-size 4-in-a-row game at $150, or $50 off the regular going rate.

Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game:

Easy to pack and even easier to set-up. Great for camping and tailgating

Game set includes 2 portable official goals, a custom-designed official kanjam flying disc and instructions on how to play

Made to last with top quality durable, lightweight, and weather-proof materials

Proudly made in the USA

