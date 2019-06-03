Marshall’s dapper Major III Wireless Headphones return to $80 (Save $40), more

Amazon is offering the Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $79.98 shipped. Available for one cent more at B&H. That’s about $40 off what they’ve been fetching there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. This pair of stylish on-ear headphones stays true to Marshall’s unique look. If they sound anything like the Marshall’s Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker, users are in for a treat. Bluetooth low-energy connectivity yields a 30-foot wireless range with battery life that can exceed 30 hours. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted the Sony XM3 ANC Wireless Headphones for $298 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there, and although we’ve seen them drop to roughly $250 here and there, today’s deal is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen. I’ve used these headphones and wow. They’re comfortable and sound incredible. USB-C connectivity allows modern MacBook and Chromebook owners to use their laptop’s charging cable when battery is running low. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

ICYMI, Sony is working on a pair of headphones with similar features that costs less. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

If you’re willing to ditch brand names, peek at TaoTronics ANC Headphones for $55 when clipping the on-page coupon. These over-ear headphones sport 30-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, and 90-degree rotatable ear cups.

Marshall Major III Wireless Headphones features:

Bluetooth aptX gives you exceptional Audio quality and the freedom and convenience to move with 30 feet of wireless listening range.

30+ hours of wireless playtime on a single charge

Iconic Sound with 40 mm dynamic drivers that are custom tuned for enhanced bass response, smooth midst and crystal clear highs that draw on over 50 years of sound heritage.

With the multi-directional control knob you can play, pause, Shuffle and adjust the volume of your device, as well as power your headphone on or off.

Easy to use phone functionality makes the major III Bluetooth the perfect everyday companion. Wirelessly answer, reject or end a call with the control knob

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!