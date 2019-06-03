Marshall’s dapper Major III Wireless Headphones return to $80 (Save $40), more

Amazon is offering the Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $79.98 shipped. Available for one cent more at B&H. That’s about $40 off what they’ve been fetching there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. This pair of stylish on-ear headphones stays true to Marshall’s unique look. If they sound anything like the Marshall’s Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker, users are in for a treat. Bluetooth low-energy connectivity yields a 30-foot wireless range with battery life that can exceed 30 hours. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
We also spotted the Sony XM3 ANC Wireless Headphones for $298 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there, and although we’ve seen them drop to roughly $250 here and there, today’s deal is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen. I’ve used these headphones and wow. They’re comfortable and sound incredible. USB-C connectivity allows modern MacBook and Chromebook owners to use their laptop’s charging cable when battery is running low. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
ICYMI, Sony is working on a pair of headphones with similar features that costs less. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.
If you’re willing to ditch brand names, peek at TaoTronics ANC Headphones for $55 when clipping the on-page coupon. These over-ear headphones sport 30-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, and 90-degree rotatable ear cups.
Marshall Major III Wireless Headphones features:
- Bluetooth aptX gives you exceptional Audio quality and the freedom and convenience to move with 30 feet of wireless listening range.
- 30+ hours of wireless playtime on a single charge
- Iconic Sound with 40 mm dynamic drivers that are custom tuned for enhanced bass response, smooth midst and crystal clear highs that draw on over 50 years of sound heritage.
- With the multi-directional control knob you can play, pause, Shuffle and adjust the volume of your device, as well as power your headphone on or off.
- Easy to use phone functionality makes the major III Bluetooth the perfect everyday companion. Wirelessly answer, reject or end a call with the control knob
