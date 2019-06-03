Score Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10e 256GB Smartphone at $650 and save $200

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB Android Smartphone in three different colorways for $649.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $850 at retailers like Best Buy and Verizon, that’s good for a $200 discount and is one of the best offers we’ve seen on this capacity. Samsung’s Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of onboard storage. On the back of the handset you’ll find a 16MP/12MP dual-camera array. Plus for unlocking the smartphone, you’ll be able to choose between face authentication, a fingerprint reader or passcode. Over 100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Use your savings to pair Samsung’s handset with a protective case. One standout is Spigen’s gunmetal Tough Armor Designed Case at $16. Though if you need an even more rugged form-factor, the OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case is a great option at $22.

Another one of the standout features is expandable microSD card storage. With support for up to 512GB of additional storage, you won’t want to miss out on this deal on PNY’s Elite 512GB microSDXC Card, which has just hit its new Amazon all-time low at $90 ($20 off)

Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB features:

This Samsung Galaxy S10e features an immersive display, sleek in size and packed with power. The incredible, powerful camera and totally reimagined interface do more in less space, with an intelligent battery that’s big enough to share. Say goodbye to the ‘notch’ and hello to Infinity-O, the Galaxy S10e SM-G970U 256GB Smartphone from Samsung features the nearly bezel-less, all-screen Infinity-O display. To help push the screen from edge-to-edge, Samsung laser-cut a hole in the front corner of the display to accommodate the 10MP dual-pixel wide-angle selfie camera. The screen itself is a big 5.8″ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display. It’s also certified to support HDR10+ for a cinematic experience and is designed to produce brilliant and realistic images.

