When it comes to MacBook clones, they come in all shapes and sizes. Huawei has the MateBook X Pro, which has the screen we wish the MacBook had. But, today, Samsung announced the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force with an Apple-esque design. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch flavors, Samsung aims to take on the high-end laptop market with its latest products.

Samsung’s Notebook 7 has an eye-catching display

Available in 13-inch or 15-inch flavors, the Notebook 7 is Samsung’s more compact laptop offering of this announcement. Packing a 1080p display in a super slim body, this laptop is designed to be used everywhere you go. The form factor offers a high screen-to-body ratio with “barely noticeable” bezels giving you a high-end look and viewing experience. Also enhancing your viewing experience is built-in Dolby Atmos audio, giving you a better surround sound experience than other laptops on the market.

Alongside the display niceties, you’ll find Gigabit Wi-Fi, an additional SSD slot, and up to 16GB of RAM. You’ll also get Intel’s 8th generation Core processors, and the 15-inch comes with up to a 512GB NVMe SSD with an additional slot for extra storage.

The Samsung Notebook 7 Force offers great specs

The Notebook 7 Force is the more powerful of the two laptops announced today. Packing similar 8th generation Intel Core processors, you’ll also get NVIDIA’s latest GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card which gives you “up to 70% faster speeds than previous generation GPUs”.

The graphics card is really the standout between the Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force, as other than that they’re quite similar. The other main difference is you’ll get Gigabit Ethernet, up to 24GB of RAM, and two expandable slots for hard drives or extra SSDs.

Available in both computers you’ll find a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensors, USB-C, microSD readers, and HDMI outputs.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force will be available in the US later this year, with pricing yet to be announced.

9to5Toys’ take

These laptops give us a little glimpse as to what Apple could do with next-generation MacBooks. You’re getting Ethernet (in the Notebook 7 Force), a fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos audio, and microSD reading in a powerful, yet still a portable machine. Plus, there’s a black color, which is something Apple fans have long wanted. Check out 9to5Mac for more on what we’re wanting Apple to make with its next laptop, based on what Samsung released today.

