Keep your guitars safe w/ these self-locking stands at 50% off: 2-pack for $40 shipped

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-Pack of Ultimate Support GS-1000 Genesis Guitar Stands for $39.99 shipped. These stands usually sell for $40 each at Amazon and Guitar Center. Today’s deal is a solid 50% price drop and the best price we can find. They feature a leg-locking mechanism for “worry-free stability and strength,” but it also allows you to break the stands down into a more transportable package. But the standout feature here is the self-locking yoke. The weight of the guitar will automatically lock the yoke around your guitar’s headstock to make sure it doesn’t slide out. The 5-year warranty is a nice touch, too. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t care about the special yoke and locking-legs, just grab yourself an AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand for $13 Prime shipped. And if you’re looking for something to carry a couple guitars, the Gator Frameworks Adjustable Double Guitar Stand is a great option at just $25.

We still have iZotope’s Spire Studio portable recording interface for iOS/Android at $299 (Reg. $349) and here’s a our review of the iRig Micro mini guitar amp.

Ultimate Support GS-1000 Genesis Guitar Stands:

The GS-1000 Genesis Guitar Stand features a unique, patented leg-locking mechanism. When setting up the stand, unlock and unfold the legs, then lock the legs in place for worry-free stability and strength. The ingenious leg-lock eliminates “floppy-leg” syndrome. For storage and transport, the legs unlock making it more compact.

