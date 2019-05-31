iZotope Spire Studio portable recording interface for iOS/Android now $299 (Reg. $349)

- May. 31st 2019 4:17 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the iZotope Spire Studio portable recording interface for $299 shipped. Matched direct at iZotope. Regularly $349, outside of a Black Friday offer last year, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked and is the best we can find right now. This all-in-one portable solution provides high-quality recording to your iOS or Android device through the Spire app. It has a pair of XLR/TS combo jacks so you can plug in your instruments as well as a built-in mic for vocals and more. Additional features include a 4 hour battery life, headphone output, hardware controls for the app and more. Get some additional details in our launch coverage. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the built-in mic technology and recording app don’t add much value for you, consider the IK Multimedia iRig HD 2 digital guitar interface for iOS and Mac. It’s $200 less than today’s featured deal and is great solution for mobile recording on iOS. Apple seems to agree as it sells it for $100 directly on its storefront as well.

iZotope is also offering up to 30% off all of its music production software right now. While pricey (even with the deal), a personal favorite of mine is VocalSynth 2, which drops to $139, down from the usual $200.

iZotope Spire Studio portable recording device:

  • NO SET-UP: Simple recording with a built-in wireless connection to the Spire app – record, edit, mix and share tracks from your phone.
  • STUDIO QUALITY: Built-in, professional microphone with award winning sound processing technology and studio quality audio effects. Use with or without XLR jack and/or Spire App.
  • PORTABLE RECORDING: Spire Studio fits into a small bag, backpack or guitar case – record music anywhere, anytime with built-in Wi-Fi.

