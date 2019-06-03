Score six brand-name dog or cat food samples in Target’s $5 pet box

Target offers its May Pet Box for Dogs or Cats at only $5 shipped each. That’s a 50% savings from the regular price. Yes, we know these are last month’s boxes, but this is a stellar value. Both contain six deluxe pet food samples, meaning each item within is less than a dollar apiece. You’ll find brands such as Greenie’s, Blue Buffalo, Sheba, Friskies, and much more. It’s a great way get your furry friends to try new foods before committing to full-size portions they may end up disliking. Both boxes are rated 4+ stars.

As the temperature rises, it’s essential to make sure your dogs and cats stay hydrated. Amazon has a wide selection of water fountains on sale that your pets will thank you for. Choose from a variety of sizes and makes.

You can also check out what we had to say about Wag, Amazon’s in-house pet food label.

Target May Dog Box includes:

Blue Buffalo Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice, Stewart’s Freeze Dried Dog Treats Beef Liver, GREENIES Dental Treats, Old Mother Hubbard Natural Crunchy Dog Treats, Ultra Chewy Peanut Butter Flavored Double Treat Bone, Beffeaters Kabob

Target May Cat Box includes:

Sheba Perfect Portions Cuts in Gravy Roasted Chicken Entree, Sheba Meaty Tender Sticks With Chicken, Temptations Treats for Cats, Friskies Party Mix, Blue Buffalo For Cats Dry Food Chicken and Brown Rice, Blue Buffalo Kitty Cravings Crunchy Cat Treats with Chicken

