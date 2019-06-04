Alexa discounts abound as Amazon marks down latest Echo speakers

Amazon offers the third generation Echo Dot in all colors for $29.99 shipped. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019. Also at Best Buy. Echo Dot delivers Alexa in all its glory, but with a small footprint and fabric-wrapped design. You’ll be able to access the news, control smart home devices, and lean on Alexa’s 50,000 other skills. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need more power? Better audio? Amazon’s second generation Echo speaker is also on sale at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a 20% discount from the regular going rate. Aside from all of the Alexa features mention above, you’ll also be able to enjoy improved audio thanks to extra tweeters and woofers, along with Dolby processing. Save further and go with a refurbished model for $54 with a Prime membership or $60 otherwise. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/stars.

Echo Dot features:

Our most popular Echo is now even better. With a new speaker and design, Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. With compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music. Also listen to Audible, podcasts, radio stations, or pair with Fire TV to voice control movies and entertainment.

