See ya 3PM drought… Amazon's Gold Box has FORTO coffee shots and more from $7

- Jun. 4th 2019 7:40 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 55% off drink mixes and coffee shots. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is a six-pack of FORTO 200mg Coffee Shots from $6.81 if you use Subscribe & Save. Regularly $13, you’ll have your choice of four flavors at new Amazon all-time low prices. Each shot contains 200mh of caffeine, which works out to roughly the equivalent of two cups of coffee. Each FORTO shot is USDA-certified organic and made “using only simple, natural ingredients like farm fresh organic whole milk and Arabica coffee sourced from family-owned farms.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Another top pick is Jelly Belly’s drink enhancer shots from $8. Regularly up to $13, this is an easy way to help make your water taste more appealing. Available in a variety pack with a handful of different flavors to try. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here for more deals.

FORTO Coffee Shots feature:

We’ve officially cured the 3PM slump. Our shelf-stable packaging allows you to take FORTO anywhere. So, no need to wait in line for that afternoon caffeine kick, the energy you crave is only 2 sips away.

