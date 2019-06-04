iTunes movie bundle sale starts at just $10, thrillers from $8 and $1 rentals

While iTunes’ huge $5 movie sale from Friday is still live, we’re getting a fresh batch of offers today headlined by a bundle promotion starting at $10. That’s on top of a scary movie sale from $8 and the usual $1 HD rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of the best new deals.

iTunes movie bundle sale

We love it when iTunes launches bundle promotions. It’s one of the best ways to quickly expand your library of content without breaking the bank. This time around iTunes is starting the deals at $10 across just about every genre. Each of these titles will become a permanent addition to your library after purchase.

Our top picks include:

Contemporary thrillers

iTunes has a number of modern day thriller films on sale starting at $8. Typically up to $20, today’s prices are the best we can find at competing services by $7 in most instances.

Our top picks include:

Other notable deals include

This week’s $1 HD rental is Tea with the Dames. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this is the best price we’ve seen the latest film from Judi Dench, which has garnered stellar early ratings.

