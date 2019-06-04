Monoprice’s catalog of smart home accessories just got a bit larger today. With the debut of its new Z-Wave Plus Light Strip Controller, the brand is looking to bring multicolor lighting into your home on a larger scale. As Monoprice’s first Z-Wave light strip accessory, the new controller enters with an affordable price tag. It also launches with support for plenty of popular smart home platforms. Head below for a closer look.

As far as Z-Wave devices go, Monoprice makes some of the most notable options out there. For its latest addition, the brand has debuted a light strip controller which pairs with Z-Wave Plus systems. Capable of controlling both 12V and 24V light strips, the module features six built-in programmed scene settings. It also supports a full range of multicolor lighting options alongside dimmer functionality.

You’ll be able to incorporate the device into hubs which boast Z-Wave support, like Ring Alarm, SmartThings, Abode and more. Very few smart lighting options are directly compatible with these systems through the mesh standard, which makes the dimmer module even more notable. Plus, today’s debut is Monoprice’s first release in the category overall as well.

Z-Wave products still haven’t garnered the same mainstream adoption that other smart home platforms have. So the fact that Monoprice’s Light Strip Controller is oriented more towards tinkerers just comes with the territory.

Monoprice’s Z-Wave Light Strip Controller is now available for purchase

Monoprice’s new Z-Wave Light Strip Controller is now available for purchase for $45.99. While you’ll have to supply your own light strip and 12V or 24V power supply, the complete package is still competitively-priced. Given that you can buy various-length light strips on Amazon starting around $10, this gives you more flexibility than a typical off-the-shelf option. For instance, pairing the controller with a 16-foot light strip will only set you back around $60 in total.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With its inexpensive price tag and the ubiquity of inexpensive RGB light strips, Monoprice’s new controller shines among other options on the market — at least, for smart home enthusiasts. Large-scale projects are one of the areas where the new Z-Wave Controller absolutely excels. If you’re looking to install a large quantity of light strips in a single room, such as above the crown molding in a home theater or under kitchen cabinets, then this is the way to go.

Monoprice’s release is certainly more niche than many of the Z-Wave accessories that have come beforehand. But it’s something I frequently see asked for. So I’m sure it’ll be a hit with some home automation fans.

