Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro is the perfect Father’s Day gift at $170 (Reg. $249)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169.99 shipped when the code GG25 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $249, it’s currently on sale at $199 for Father’s Day on retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro gives you dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, advanced motion detection, and more great features. Plus, a video doorbell like this is the perfect way to keep porch pirates from stealing your packages this summer. Rated 4/5 stars.

Want a full breakdown on the best video doorbells? We’ve got a guide that shows you which one will work best in your situation with prices starting at just $70.

If you’re already in the Ring ecosystem but don’t want to spend the $170 above on porch monitoring, the Ring Video Doorbell is just $100 shipped at Amazon. You lose out on the dual-band Wi-Fi and advanced motion detection of the Video Doorbell pro, but it’s a much more budget-friendly way to secure your home.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires.

