Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro is the perfect Father’s Day gift at $170 (Reg. $249)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169.99 shipped when the code GG25 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $249, it’s currently on sale at $199 for Father’s Day on retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro gives you dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, advanced motion detection, and more great features. Plus, a video doorbell like this is the perfect way to keep porch pirates from stealing your packages this summer. Rated 4/5 stars.
Want a full breakdown on the best video doorbells? We’ve got a guide that shows you which one will work best in your situation with prices starting at just $70.
If you’re already in the Ring ecosystem but don’t want to spend the $170 above on porch monitoring, the Ring Video Doorbell is just $100 shipped at Amazon. You lose out on the dual-band Wi-Fi and advanced motion detection of the Video Doorbell pro, but it’s a much more budget-friendly way to secure your home.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:
- Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Requires hardwired installation to existing doorbell wires.
