Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: KRFT, AllPass Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including AllPass Pro, KRFT, Draw Rider Plus, Nanuleu, Muse Dash and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VisualX – After Camera Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KRFT: $4 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nanuleu: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Elastic Drums: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: The Clock: $5 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 $12, XCOM 2 from $15, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Brave Ghost: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hindsight – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Panols: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PeakVisor: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Typotastic – 3D text on photos: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Real Pool 3D Plus: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Furdemption – A Quest For Wings: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jasuto: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Ukulele Tuner Pro and Chords: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fresh Reversi: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Tiles by CleverMedia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drift’n’Drive: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!