Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 $12, XCOM 2 from $15, more

- Jun. 4th 2019 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dishonored 2 for $11.99 Prime shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. That’s 40% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. Dishonored 2 gives players the choice to stealth through the experience or mow down everyone in your way using a series of impressive supernatural abilities. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including XCOM 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook, Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Huge Xbox summer sale unveiled: $100 off consoles, new Fortnite Bundle, more

Microsoft E3 2019 showcase to feature over 14 first party games + much more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is back w/ all-new gameplay and no season pass, pre-order now

Sony unveils massive summer PlayStation sale + Black Steel PS4 console, more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Bethesda

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard