Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored 2 $12, XCOM 2 from $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dishonored 2 for $11.99 Prime shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. That’s 40% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. Dishonored 2 gives players the choice to stealth through the experience or mow down everyone in your way using a series of impressive supernatural abilities. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including XCOM 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook, Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online and many more.

