Alexa + Assistant-control helms TP-Link’s $32.50 Smart Light Switch (20% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS220 In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switch for $32.46 shipped. Normally selling for $40, it’s been slipping in price over the past week and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, B&H sells it for $35 right now and today’s offer is the best we’ve seen on a single one of TP-Link’s switches. Helmed by Alexa and Assistant support, this in-wall light switch doesn’t require an additional hub. Other notable features include support for scheduling, a built-in brightness indicator as well as on/off switch, dimmer buttons and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 245 customers.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, or should you simply prefer the form-factor of a smart plug instead, consider TP-Link’s HS103P2 Plugs. For $27, you’ll get two of the miniature smart plugs which feature similar functionality to the Kasa Light Switch. The main omission is a lack of built-in lighting controls.

TP-Link Kasa HS220 In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switch features:

Control your environment with this TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch. The scheduling feature lets you program multiple ambient settings for specified times of the day, and the Wi-Fi connectivity offers convenient remote access to functions via Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana and the Google Assistant. This TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch has a dimmer for maximum precision.

