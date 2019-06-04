UE MEGABLAST delivers Alexa and room-filling sound for $127.50 (Reg. $200+)

BuySPRY’s Rakuten storefront offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Speaker with Alexa in Graphite for $127.49 shipped when promo code BUY15 is applied during checkout. Note: you’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. As a comparison, Amazon is currently charging $240. We’ve seen it as low as $125 but that was way back in November. This is the first notable offer on the UE MEGABLAST we’ve shared in 2019. UE’s full-featured speaker includes both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity along with integrated Alexa features. With 360-degree audio, waterproof design, and up to 12 hours of battery life, this is arguably the best Bluetooth speaker out there right now. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save further and go with the UE WONDERBOOM for roughly half the price. There’s a lot to like here, including bright vibrant colors and a waterproof design. Better yet? Up to 10 hours of battery life keeps the party going all day. Don’t miss our coverage of the second-generation model which was just announced earlier today, as well.

Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST features:

Ultimate Sound: Our most powerful speaker with 360° intensely rich sound, stunning clarity, and heart-pounding bass. With up to 12 hours of battery, it brings your music to life wherever you take it

With Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control: Just ask Alexa to blast tunes from Spotify (as of May 2018), Amazon Music, iHeart Radio or TuneIn, change tracks, discover new restaurants – or try any of Alexa’s skills

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled: Use the Alexa Voice Service at home or on the go whenever connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot or stream music via Bluetooth from your phone

Waterproof and virtually indestructible: Never worry about going easy on it, your music will always be on point. The speaker is IP67 rated and can be immersed in water up to 1 m for 30 minutes

