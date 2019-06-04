Today Ultimate Ears has introduced the new WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth speaker. Following up on the popular first generation model, UE has upgraded the latest version with longer battery life, upgraded weatherproofing and supposedly increased bass performance. WONDERBOOM has long been a hit with our readers at 9to5Toys, so we’re not surprised to see UE bring an upgraded version to market this summer. Along with upgraded specs, WONDERBOOM 2 will arrive with new colorways, including an Apple Store-exclusive option that will be available in the coming months. Head below for more on today’s announcement.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 arrives with upgrades, new colors

When the original WONDERBOOM hit back in 2017, it arrived with one of the smallest footprints we’ve seen and certainly from Ultimate Ears. The $99 price tag quickly fell until Black Friday when many retailers had it listed at $60 or less, making it an easy gift and summer companion for outdoor activities.

The second generation model announced today looks to continue where the original left off with increased battery life and better water-resistancy for outdoor activities. Specifically, this new model bumps to IP67, so it’s safe for most water-bound activities and can take a beating with dust and the like.

Battery life comes in at 13 hours, which should be plenty for most outdoor activities and days away. Inside you’ll find two 40mm drivers and a pair of passive radiators. Ultimate Ears is promising increased bass performance on the WONDERBOOM 2 thanks to a slight redesign which helps fill larger, open spaces.

WONDERBOOM 2 delivers stereo pairing as well

While a rugged design and increased battery life are two standout features, the ability to pair two WONDERBOOM speakers is a nice touch as well. This continues on the latest version, delivering a true left and right audio experience. If you’re throwing a party or have multiple spaces in need of audio coverage, this feature should come in handy.

Pricing and availability

The new WONDERBOOM 2 will begin shipping later this month with a $99.99 price tag. It will be available in five colors at launch: Radical Red, Crushed Ice (grey), Deep Space Black, Bermuda Blue and Just Peach. The grey coloring will be an Apple Store-exclusive with planned availability in July.

