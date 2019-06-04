WWDC revealed big Apple Watch features, save up to $70 at Amazon on Series 4

- Jun. 4th 2019 10:25 am ET

0

Amazon is currently taking up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4. You’ll find every model discounted by at least $50, with today’s deal matching the second best discount we’ve seen in 2019. Both GPS and LTE models are included in this sale. As a comparison, every other trusted mainstream retailer, including Best Buy, is charging full price currently.

Apple Watch Series 4 features a complete redesign headlined by a larger display and louder built-in speaker. Apple officially announced watchOS 6 yesterday with a new dedicated App Store, fresh watches faces and more. It’s a great time to get in on a new Apple Watch with today’s discounts.

Put your savings towards a new leather Apple Watch band. This third-party option has stellar ratings and is available in various colors. Check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands starting at $5 for more styles.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Digital Crown with haptic feedback
  • 50% louder speaker
  • S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
  • Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
  • Swimproof
  • watchOS 5
  • Aluminum or stainless steel case

Best Amazon Deals

Best Apple Deals

