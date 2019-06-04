WWDC revealed big Apple Watch features, save up to $70 at Amazon on Series 4

Amazon is currently taking up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4. You’ll find every model discounted by at least $50, with today’s deal matching the second best discount we’ve seen in 2019. Both GPS and LTE models are included in this sale. As a comparison, every other trusted mainstream retailer, including Best Buy, is charging full price currently.
Apple Watch Series 4 features a complete redesign headlined by a larger display and louder built-in speaker. Apple officially announced watchOS 6 yesterday with a new dedicated App Store, fresh watches faces and more. It’s a great time to get in on a new Apple Watch with today’s discounts.
Put your savings towards a new leather Apple Watch band. This third-party option has stellar ratings and is available in various colors. Check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands starting at $5 for more styles.
Apple Watch Series 4 features:
- GPS + Cellular
- Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
- Electrical and optical heart sensors
- Digital Crown with haptic feedback
- 50% louder speaker
- S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
- Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
- Swimproof
- watchOS 5
- Aluminum or stainless steel case
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!