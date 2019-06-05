Amazon is reportedly set to launch Prime Day on Monday, July 15th this year with a 36-hour extravaganza filled with Gold Boxes, Lightning deals and rotating offers. A leaked press release report points to that date, which falls in line with last year’s Prime Day event. Historically, Amazon has held its summer sale bonanza on the second Tuesday in July, but that changed last year. It still wouldn’t surprise us to see Amazon revert back to July 8th and 9th. We won’t know officially until Amazon confirms in early July. More below.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

Early reports are suggest that Amazon will hold Prime Day across 36 hours, starting on Monday, July 15th. Like recent years, it is expected to kick-off at noon on the third Monday in July, with a host of new Gold Boxes halfway through. Again, until Amazon confirms, we’re just trying to read the tea leaves here.

What can we expect on Prime Day 2019?

Aside from the Gold Boxes mentioned above, Amazon is likely to offer a number of Prime-exclusive deals. We’re also expecting to see Amazon match prices from other competitors that will be offering their own events across these two days. Look for lowest prices of the year on TVs, Alexa speakers, Ring cameras and much more on Prime Day 2019.

We’re expecting to get more details on Amazon’s summer sale by the first week of July. Year’s past tell us that leaks will begin rolling out by mid-June, and you know that we’ll be working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals and more here at 9to5Toys. In the meantime, be sure to grab a Prime membership if you don’t already have one and keep it locked to our Amazon guide where you’ll find all of the best deals in the lead up to Prime Day 2019.

