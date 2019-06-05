Go solar w/ today’s Gold Box Renogy sale at 25% off: Starter Kit $150, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off solar panels and accessories. One standout is the Renogy 100-watt Monocrystalline Solar Starter Kit for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200 direct, it has sold for closer to $197 at Amazon and is currently listed for $180 from Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. This kit has everything you need to get started including the negative ground Charge Controller, MC4 Connectors, Tray Cable, Mounting Z Brackets (for RV or boat) and the solar panel itself. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You can also grab an extra Renogy 100-watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel on its own for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $130 and the best price we can find. Whether you’re looking for a way to charge your car battery in emergencies or just for some extra juice on the RV, today’s Gold Box is certainly worth a look.

We also have Jackery’s solar-compatible Portable Power Station 240 for $200 (Reg. $250) and be sure to check out our video review for the Rockpals 100W Foldable Solar Panel.

Renogy 100 Watt Monocrystalline Solar Starter Kit:

The charge controller has been upgraded to Renogy’s new 30A PWM NegativeGround Charge Controller the Renogy Wanderer

With the Renogy Wanderer 30A PWM Charge Controller, you can expand your system up to a maximum of 400W

The kit now includes an 8ft 10AWG Tray Cable to connect your charge controller and battery

Ideal output: 500Wh per day; can fully charge a 50Ah battery from 50% in 3 hours (depending on the availability of sunlight)

