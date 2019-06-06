Amazon offers deep discounts on eufyCam Starter Kits, Cameras, more from $22

This morning, Anker has launched some notable discounts on its Eufy sub-brand’s E Security Systems. One of the standouts is the Two-Camera 1080p Starter Kit at $259.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFYCA88 at checkout. Normally selling for $316, that’s good for a $56 discount, is $40 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked so far. This eufyCam security system is as feature-packed as they come, rocking a wire-free design and 365-day battery life, alongside IP65 weather resistance. Plus, you won’t have to worry about monthly subscription fees, as it can capture up to one year’s worth of footage locally. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional starter kits, cameras and accessories.

Other notable eufyCam deals today:

If affordability is one of your top priorities, the $26 Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering instead. It’s not a full-blown system like any of the eufyCam options, but to keep an eye on a small area of your home, this is a solid option. Some of the standout features include access to a 1080p feed, Alexa integration, and free cloud DVR.

Looking to build your own home security system? Then you’ll definitely want to check out our recent hands-on look with Synology’s Surveillance Station.

EufyCam E Security Camera feature:

100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days per charge, indoors and out.

1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.

eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings.

