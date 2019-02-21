Anker’s new eufyCam E Security Camera offers 1-year battery life, no subscription fee, more

- Feb. 21st 2019 2:44 pm ET

For the Anker fans out there still on the fence about installing security cameras, the company has a new offering that could check all the boxes for most. One look at the Anker eufyCam E Security Camera paints a clear picture who the company is competing with and that’s Arlo.

Many of the features offered in the Anker eufyCam E are quite impressive. At the top of the list for many is 365-day battery life. Additionally a ‘top-of-the-line’ Sony Exmor sensor yields “crisp” footage (even at night) and no monthly subscription fee required are sure to help many make the Anker eufyCam E their obvious choice.

The Anker eufyCam E is feature-packed

Speaking from experience, one of the most painful experiences of using a wire-free security camera has been frequently swapping batteries. I have a total of eight security cameras installed at my home and recently switched from Logi Circle 2 to Amazon-owned Blink’s XT cameras for this reason.

Anker touts that each of its new devices offer an impressive 365-day battery life. This number is based on 10 events a day with recordings capped at 30 seconds each. Considering that many companies test battery life in completely different ways, it’s refreshing to see an up-front and honest answer regarding how to achieve this level of performance on an Anker eufyCam E.

Unsurprisingly, the Anker eufyCam E works with Alexa. This means users can ask Alexa to pull up a live view on devices like Echo Show or Fire TV to see what’s happening. I use this with my Blink XT cameras and find it quite convenient at times. Since it wields a ‘top-of-the-line’ Sony Exmor sensor with a f2.2 aperture, footage will look good whether it’s day or night. A 140-degree wide-angle lens helps capture quite a bit of content even though it each camera is compact.

Mounting cameras looks to be a cinch since each comes with a magnetic indoor solution that allows for ‘1-second installation’ and an outdoor option for more permanent placements. Each Anker eufyCam E features a built-in anti-theft alarm that is activated automatically when the accelerometer detects it is being forcibly removed.

Like Arlo, these cameras require a base station. These are referred to as HomeBases and serve as a hub for every one of your Anker eufyCam E devices. The HomeBase features a microSD card slot that allows users to keep recordings local and free. An included 16GB microSD card provides a year of footage for one camera when using the same number of events and recording durations mentioned above for Anker’s battery life calculations.

Pricing & Availability

The Anker eufyCam E Security Camera is available today at Amazon with kit prices starting at $279.99. Once you have a HomeBase, you can pick up additional cameras for $179.99. Each HomeBase has the capacity for 16 cameras, which is likely to be plenty for most households.

