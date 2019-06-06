Razer’s Kraken headset has long been a go-to for intense gaming sessions. Offering high-quality audio, comfort, and a great microphone, the Kraken has it all. But, today, Razer announced the Kraken X, a budget-friendly headset designed for “all-day” gaming. Offering 7.1-Channel surround sound, cooling-gel cushions, and a retractable cardioid microphone, this headset will become a staple of many gaming battle stations.

Razer updates its entire Kraken lineup

Not only did Razer announce the Kraken X (more on that below), but Razer also announced that from 2019 onward all gaming headsets will feature 7.1-Channel surround sound, giving you a major advantage in online gaming.

This is big as Razer is attempting to insert themselves into just about every area of gaming, including the more budget-focused categories.

The Razer Kraken X brings 7.1-Ch. surround sound to everyone

If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your gaming headset, the Kraken X could be your next purchase. One of the key features here is 7.1-Channel audio, which gives you an “unfair advantage in gaming”. With 7.1-Channels, you’ll enjoy being able to hear that person sneak up behind you in Modern Warfare as well as know exactly what your favorite storyline says as you play through Red Dead Redemption 2.

It’s light…like really light

Weighing in at just 250 grams (or 0.55 pounds), the Razer Kraken X gaming headset is built to be comfortable for all-day wear. You’ll also find soft memory foam ear cushions that are glasses-friendly with special “eyewear channels”. The eyewear channel actually works, as I’ve got a Kraken headset and wear a set of glasses and find the headset super comfortable.

The cushions, eyewear channel, and weight make the Kraken X a great headset for just about anyone to wear. There’s also an adjustable headband so you can change it to fit no matter how big your noggin is.

A microphone that’s only there when you need it

The microphone on Razer’s Kraken X is retractable and bendable. This means that if you’re not playing with a squad, it goes right back into the headset and hides away, waiting for your next adventure. When the time comes, it easily slides out and can be bent into any shape, making it get right close to your mouth for the best audio quality possible.

You’ll find a tight pickup pattern gets rid of unwanted background noise so your commands are crystal clear as you lead your team to victory. And, if you’re in the middle of a battle and need to talk to someone next to you for a moment, there’s a handy mute switch on the volume control knob, making it super simple to get some privacy on loading screens.

Razer Kraken X pricing and availability

You’ll find the Kraken X available in classic black and Kraken X for Console will have black and blue highlights. It’ll set you back $49.99 and is available from Razer.com starting today, with other retailers joining the fold later in Q2 of 2019.

