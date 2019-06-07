Save $60 on the Homekit-enabled August Smart Lock Pro, now at $170

Today only, Woot offers the August Smart Lock Pro for $169.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime subscription will have a $6 delivery fee tacked on. Normally selling for $230 at Amazon, that’s good for a $60 discount and is the best price we’ve seen in months. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth. Z-Wave also enters the mix, giving you the flexibility to add it into a variety of other smart home ecosystems. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More details after the jump.

Should HomeKit support not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $112. And if you’re looking for other ways to outfit your front door with smartphone and voice control capabilities, check out the best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more.

August Smart Lock Pro features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

