If you’ve never played Destiny or Destiny 2, you’re missing out. Though the game was plagued by day-1 bugs and other issues, over time it’s grown into one of my favorite games. I have many hours invested in the first installment and will be returning to the second in light of the new updates coming out soon. The latest announcement for the game is Destiny 2 New Light, launching on September 17th, designed to help introduce newcomers to the world of being a Guardian.

New Light is the best way to start (or restart) the Destiny experience

New Light is geared toward new players. Launching September 17, 2019, newcomers to the series will be able to dive right into the world of Destiny. Offering a response-first shooter combat experience, rich worlds and sweeping vistas to explore, and the ability to earn an arsenal of powerful weapons and armor, giving you a fully-rounded gameplay offering.

You’ll also have the ability to experience cooperative quests, competitive modes, and challenging endgame activities in New Light.

Create and personalize your Guardian. Devastate your enemies by unleashing incredible super abilities. Grow more powerful by hunting and collecting a handcrafted arsenal of Legendary and Exotic weapons, armor, and gear to customize your playstyle.

What all does New Light include

New Light will include just about everything that the original Destiny 2 had to offer. Including the base game and all year one expansion, such as Warmind or Curse of Osiris, New Light includes everything up to Forsaken.

You’ll also find parts of the original Destiny game remastered to give you new content. Destiny 2 New Light is really focused at bringing new gamers into the fold, and the remastering will do exactly that. Because there are elements from the original game, you’ll be able to start at the beginning of this expansive storyline.

What will Destiny 2 New Light cost?

So, that’s the thing…It’s completely free. Yes, that’s right, free. New Light will cost you not a single thing, whether you’re on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC (through Steam now). No news yet on whether Google’s Stadia platform will receive Destiny 2 New Light, though we somewhat expect it to happen since the system ships with Destiny 2.

When will Destiny 2 New Light come out?

Destiny 2 New Light will launch on September 17, 2019. This is just a few months away and is right at the same time that Shadowkeep comes out. That’s the latest expansion for Destiny 2, and we expect it to be compatible with New Light, though there’s no official word as of yet.

