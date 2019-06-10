New Anker Amazon sale includes 3-in-1 cables, USB-C accessories, more from $9

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back with a new sale this week, headlined by its popular 3-in-1 Cable for $11.24 Prime shipped when promo code ANKER3IN1 is applied during checkout. That’s over $6 off the regular going rate. With Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C connectivity, you’ll be able to connect your devices with a variety of ports. Great for travel and simplifying your everyday carry down to just one cable. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 315 Amazon reviewers.

Another notable standout is Anker’s 7.5W Qi Charging Pad and Wall Charger for $35.99. Regularly $50, this is the best price we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. If you’ve not yet made the jump to wireless charging, consider going with Anker’s all-in-one bundle today. You’ll be able to charge iPhones up to 7.5W and flagship Android devices at up to 10W. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker 3-in-1 Cable features:

The durability you’ve come to expect from PowerLine II—now with universal compatibility. With Micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning connectors built-in, it’s the only cable you’ll ever need.

