Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones are $257.50 (Reg. $300+), Beats Solo3 $175

Pro Electronics via Rakuten offers the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in Black for $257.50 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 and is down to $300 or so at Amazon right now. This is a match of our previous mention as well. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for about a year, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20 hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for more.
Woot has Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $174.99, today only. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s down from the original $299 price tag and $225 going rate. With 40 hours of battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and more, these are great headphones for everyday listening.
Bose QuietComfoort 35 Headphones feature:
- Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment
- Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more
- Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up
- Balanced audio performance at any volume
- Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app
- Bose AR enabled* — an innovative, audio-only version of augmented reality
- Unlock Bose AR* via a firmware update through the Bose Connect app
