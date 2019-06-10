Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones are $257.50 (Reg. $300+), Beats Solo3 $175

Pro Electronics via Rakuten offers the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in Black for $257.50 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, it originally sold for $349 and is down to $300 or so at Amazon right now. This is a match of our previous mention as well. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for about a year, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20 hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Woot has Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $174.99, today only. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s down from the original $299 price tag and $225 going rate. With 40 hours of battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and more, these are great headphones for everyday listening.

Bose QuietComfoort 35 Headphones feature:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

Bose AR enabled* — an innovative, audio-only version of augmented reality

Unlock Bose AR* via a firmware update through the Bose Connect app

