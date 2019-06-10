If you are a fan of actress Katherine Heigl, you will love her new collaboration with World Market. She completely revamped her study into a rustic oasis filled with neutral and unique pieces. In case you do not know who Katherine Heigl is, she’s an Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated actress. Katherine is also best known for her major roles in Grey’s Anatomy, The Ugly Truth, 27 Dresses and Knocked Up. Best of all, most of the items are budget-friendly and versatile to use in an array of households. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks.

Furniture

One of the biggest pieces in her revamped space is the Whitewash Carved Wood Peacock Bookshelf. This storage solution is absolutely beautiful with vintage detailing and a rustic whitewash. It is a great option to display family heirlooms, your favorite books, picture frames and more. This is also one of the most expensive pieces with a price tag of $1,099.

Another piece that really stood out in her office was the Blush Elsie Upholstered Chair. Its light pink velvet fabric and a rustic wood base is a perfect addition to any office space. It also has an adjustable base and 360-degree spinner wheels. This chair is priced at $250.

Katherine Heigl quotes, “The bright earthy bohemian vibe, laced with femininity and cozy elegance has me longing to spend every afternoon there soaking in the inspiration the space now offers me.”

Lighting

To illuminate her space, Katherine Heigl chose the Glass Cloche 3 Edison Bulb Table Light. This unique piece adds character to her space and it’s a way to make the space look industrial. You can find this lamp into your space for $90. However, if you’re looking for a taller option, she also uses the Brass Five Lotus Floor Lamp.

Decor

An easy way to make a room look bigger is by adding the mirror and we love the Sana Brass Mirror that Katherine used in her space. Plus, this mirror features a generous size and its gold detailing adds a luxurious touch. It’s priced at $170 and with over 100 reviews, rated 4.9/5 stars.

Finally, the add a cozy element to your office or living space with the Oversized Gray Square Pillow. This soft pillow looks inviting and will add texture to any sofa or chair. Plus, it’s budget-friendly with a price tag of just $35.

Which piece from the Katherine Heigl x World Market Collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

