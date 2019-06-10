NETGEAR’s $38 Gigabit 5-Port 55W PoE Switch hits Amazon low (Reg. $50), more

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Five-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged 55W PoE Switch (GS305P) for $37.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $50 at B&H, it just dropped to $48 and today’s promotion brings it down a total of 24% to a new Amazon all-time low. With the ability to supply up to 55W of power to connected devices, this is a great option for pairing with security cameras, Wi-Fi access points and more. The five built-in ports can also handle up to 10Gbps of total bandwidth. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 210 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted another notable deal at Amazon, this time on the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS308) for $15.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally $20 or so, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. This is the best way to expand your home’s network, as most routers that ISPs provide only give you four Ethernet ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Get everything wired into place and opt to spend your savings to bring home some Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor. Plus we’re still tracking a notable deal on NETGEAR’s 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Plus Switch at $30 (45% off), plus more from $17.

NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit 55W PoE Switch features:

Quickly and easily expand your network to reach multiple Ethernet-enabled devices using the GS305P Essentials Series 5-Port Gigabit PoE Unmanaged Switch from NETGEAR. This switch features five Gigabit Ethernet ports, four of which are PoE-compliant, offering power to devices such as IP cameras, access points, and other PoE compliant components. Setup is simple, as the GS305P features plug-and-play configuration, and with its durable metal housing, the switch can be installed virtually anywhere in your home or office.

